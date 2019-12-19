Catch Up With Friends At The Super Affordable Abongchiiz Cafe

With its red brick walls and cosy floor seating, it makes you feel totally at home. Ground and the second floor have table seating if you’re looking to properly sit-down, while the first floor has floor cushions and low-rise tables. So, it’s really a place to hit up when you’re broke but still can’t turn down socialising with the gang.

Missing on their open burger and fusion hookah {yeah, they mix and match flavours to suit your taste, ta daa!} will be totally on you – make wise decisions.