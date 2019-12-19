Abongchiiz is a cute little cafe behind NDPL office in Hudson lane, north campus, that’s perfect for leisurely meet-ups with friends. The casual setting and pocket-friendly nibbles only add to its appeal.
Catch Up With Friends At The Super Affordable Abongchiiz Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
Shortcut
Best For
It’s student’s paradise, where a cheeseburger costs INR 108, and before you complain of slow service, go on and challenge your friends and family to a game of Uno or Jenga and time will literally fly.
Must Eat
Open Chicken Burger, Mint Mojito, and X on the beach
How Was Your Experience
With its red brick walls and cosy floor seating, it makes you feel totally at home. Ground and the second floor have table seating if you’re looking to properly sit-down, while the first floor has floor cushions and low-rise tables. So, it’s really a place to hit up when you’re broke but still can’t turn down socialising with the gang.
Missing on their open burger and fusion hookah {yeah, they mix and match flavours to suit your taste, ta daa!} will be totally on you – make wise decisions.
#LBBTip
If going on the weekend, prior reservations are a good idea. Weekdays aren’t too packed here though.
