The Great India Place Mall in Noida has some great stores if you're looking for footwear, home decor, bags, and eyewear. Read on for a list of the top 15 stores that we really liked when we went shopping there.
Best Stores For Footwear, Decor & More
Footin
Footin is a decade old brand that does colourful ballerinas, pumps, and wedges for women and casual and semi-casual shoes for men. Their designs are trendy (think glow in the dark pumps and neon shoes), and we recommend hitting them up for your offbeat footwear needs.
Prices at Footin start at INR 799.
Bata
From colourful kids' slippers, men's monk straps to women's velvet pumps, Bata's shoe game has become really strong and we like how their focus on quality is still intact. Expect good service, a host of options, and some surprising finds at the store.
Prices at Bata start at INR 199.
Woods
Classic, understated, and oh-so British, Woods is a sophisticated shoppers' dream come true. Expect a lot of black, white, brown, and pink shoes for men and women at their GIP store and don't forget to check out their collection of solid-hued women's handbags as well.
Prices at Woods start at INR 2,195.
Hush Puppies
Footwear at Hush Puppies is all about providing maximum comfort in classic styles to both men and women. Oxfords, brogues, and tassels take up the maximum space at the store. Do check out their new Bounce Plus collection that comes with a bounce insole and a shock-absorbing sole for even better comfort.
Prices at Hush Puppies start at INR 799.
Sports & Style
If you're looking for Adidas' footwear in GIP, then Sports & Style is the store you should be heading to. They also have sneakers and sports shoes from Reebok and apparel from Pepe Jeans at their outlet.
Prices at Sports & Style start at INR 1,599.
Viny Pop
This cute little store on TGIP's ground floor offers decent quality and super affordable artificial flowers, bathroom linen, kitchenware, and tableware to its customers. You should also check out Viny Pop's weave-patterned mobile covers that'll up your style game a notch.
Prices at Viny POP start at INR 1,000.
M Store
Delivering on its promise of design, value, and price, the M Store has beautiful stuff ranging from kulhads to comfy stools that'll help you set up a pretty home on a budget. Do check out their wooden and cane lanterns for that artsy touch to your personal space.
Prices at M Store start at INR 99.
Miniso
It's Miniso. It's a big store. And it stocks every product range that Miniso offers. Those I think are reasons enough to shop at the OG cute supermarket that started this whole new trend.
Prices at Miniso start at INR 150.
Enlive N Art
Enlive N Art in GIP Mall is all about pretty wall plates, wind chimes, and religious sculptures and paintings. We really liked the wrought iron sculptures that they offer.
Prices at Enlive N Art start at INR 599.
Casa Decor
A mix of rustic and modern sensibilities, Casa Decor's range of home decor is extremely unique and each piece looks like it has been crafted very meticulously. From wooden trunks to metal sculptures, Casa Decor uses a wide range of materials for its pieces and we highly recommend taking a look at their enamel trays which are safe to say, outstanding.
Prices at Casa Decor start at INR 899.
Soffi's
Soffi's in GIP Mall, Noida has Crewel embroidered rugs, bedspreads, cushions, and more soft furnishings. The store has an extremely warm feel to it and we are attributing that to the warm stoles they have.
Prices at Soffi's start at INR 1,699.
Wildcraft
Getting travel-ready becomes super easy with Wildcraft's sturdy and stylish rucksacks, shoes, and travel pouches. They also have in-store discounts that you should check out.
Prices at Wildcraft start at INR 699.
Calfnero
Calfnero does a wide range of genuine leather wallets, sling bags, handbags, and backpacks for both men and women. They mostly play around with solid hues with a dash of colour blocking thrown in. We also recommend checking out Calfnero's duffel and trolley bags for your travel needs.
Prices at Calfnero start at INR 1,499.
Carlton
Shiny luggage, a range of sizes, and lifetime warranty is what makes Carlton a great place to shop from. They have everything from backpacks to check-in at the store. The outlet has a section for Caprese's handbags as well, so check that out too.
Prices at Carlton start at INR 3,490
Fenno Walker
If you're looking to shop for eyewear in GIP Mall, then Fenno Walker is the place to head to. They have both eyeglasses and sunglasses and in every shape ranging from aviators, wayfarers to cat-eye and square ones. Apart from Fenno Walker, they also stock brands like Armani, Ray Ban, and French Connection.
Prices at Fenno Walker start at INR 1,990.
