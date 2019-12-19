Bellofox offers a stunning collection of jewellery, sunglasses, handbags, and more. They've got a bunch of contemporary and statement designs. Think tassels, OTB structures, fusion aesthetic, and plenty of experiments with stones. While their earrings mostly take the center stage, do take a look at the statement rings and chokers too. The latter is best for bringing your bling game to a party (if that's your style). The packaging is fab too, and they offer an express delivery option, with free COD all across India.
Bellofox Has Statement Jewellery You'll Love To Show Off
They should have a collection of traditional jewellery too. Also, the collection of other accessories is impressive, but I wish it was a bit more extensive.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
