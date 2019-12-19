Bellofox Has Statement Jewellery You'll Love To Show Off

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bellofox offers a stunning collection of jewellery, sunglasses, handbags, and more. They've got a bunch of contemporary and statement designs. Think tassels, OTB structures, fusion aesthetic, and plenty of experiments with stones. While their earrings mostly take the center stage, do take a look at the statement rings and chokers too. The latter is best for bringing your bling game to a party (if that's your style). The packaging is fab too, and they offer an express delivery option, with free COD all across India.

What Could Be Better?

They should have a collection of traditional jewellery too. Also, the collection of other accessories is impressive, but I wish it was a bit more extensive.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000