Bellofox Has Statement Jewellery You'll Love To Show Off

Bellofox offers a stunning collection of jewellery, sunglasses, handbags, and more. They've got a bunch of contemporary and statement designs. Think tassels, OTB structures, fusion aesthetic, and plenty of experiments with stones. While their earrings mostly take the center stage, do take a look at the statement rings and chokers too. The latter is best for bringing your bling game to a party (if that's your style). The packaging is fab too, and they offer an express delivery option, with free COD all across India.