Adarsh Typewriters in CP for Your Inner Bibliophile

Kumar’s grandfather moved from Jaipur to work in Delhi and began to repair typewriters for a living. Kumar is now the third generation, and the last of his kin, to be repairing typewriters at this shop. He does most of the repair work in his home and each of the machines comes with a story. “I will first dip this {typewriter} into mitti ka tel and then leave it there for over two days. Then I shall prepare the missing parts in a kharat and make them look just like the original parts.” He rattled through the pile of machines and began to show us different kinds of electronic typewriters, old calculators and machines by Brother, Seiko, Remington, The Gossen Tippa and a stock of countless others.

Want something wistful and nostalgic on a Sunday morning? This is your stop.

P.S. You may find him either at the shop in Connaught Place or at his place in Paharganj, so we'd suggest calling him before you go.