Add This Pretty Bar To Your To-Do List For The Weekend!

Cafes

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

71, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Perch Wine and coffee bar has it's a unique and subtle charm. The moment you entered this place, you are welcomed by the fragrance of fresh plants grown around the door and in pots all over the cafe. We came to know about it's Sunday brunch board You can mix and match in sets of 3, 5 or 7. Fascinating. Excitedly we chose a set of 5. -Baked Cheesecake with Berries:- The texture is amazingly smooth and the semi-tart berry topping is a perfect match! -Saffron Risotto with goat cheese: -I love the way how creamy goat cheese tastes on my taste buds. -Grilled Chicken breast with jilted tomato and pesto quinoa. The chicken breast was properly looked but as a dish, it lacked flavours. -Fresh Cream N Mango:- Simple & Delightful dessert. Didn't remember the pasta name, but it was good.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family.

Other Outlets

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.4

Priya Complex, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

