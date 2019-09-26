Add This Pretty Bar To Your To-Do List For The Weekend!

Perch Wine and coffee bar has it's a unique and subtle charm. The moment you entered this place, you are welcomed by the fragrance of fresh plants grown around the door and in pots all over the cafe. We came to know about it's Sunday brunch board You can mix and match in sets of 3, 5 or 7. Fascinating. Excitedly we chose a set of 5. -Baked Cheesecake with Berries:- The texture is amazingly smooth and the semi-tart berry topping is a perfect match! -Saffron Risotto with goat cheese: -I love the way how creamy goat cheese tastes on my taste buds. -Grilled Chicken breast with jilted tomato and pesto quinoa. The chicken breast was properly looked but as a dish, it lacked flavours. -Fresh Cream N Mango:- Simple & Delightful dessert. Didn't remember the pasta name, but it was good.