The Mirch Malai Kebabs At This Noida Cafe Are To Die For!

Vintage and rustic looking spot with a subtle background score which gives this place a killer atmosphere & a fresh look! Adding to this, the food takes the experience to a whole new level. This place is a master at culinary art. It has a fabulous group of chef who serve food that is sure to leave you licking your fingers and wanting more. Be it the starters or the main course, you can’t go wrong with anything you pick from their menu. However, the biggest highlight of this place is the Mirch malai kebabs and alfredo chicken pasta, it would be a crime to not order these. And to add to this, the place has an elaborate dessert menu, which makes it hard to choose from, “choice of many” I would say but a plain old sizzling brownie never gets old and does the trick! Overall its a fab place with fab food curated for almost all age groups. And it only gets better from here, they are already working on a plan to open a separate bar section with live music, I hope it’s up and running by the next time I hit this spot again! Can’t wait!!! So be sure to head out to Adda 126 asap!