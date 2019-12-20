You know you’re a true #sneakerhead when your calendars are marked within the span of new launches and you match your clothes with your shoes instead of the other way around. Well, we’ve got news for you boys and girls! The Iconic & Coolest Streetwear brand adidas Originals is launching its newest outlet in Select Citywalk, Saket and it’s going to be nothing less than awesome. The 2-day launch event starts on November 29th and is followed by some really cool activities on 30th as well. Did I get to the best part yet? You can also grab the most hyped sneaker of the year “Kanye West’s YEEZY 350 V2 Black“ exclusively at this new store. Hold your breath, there’s more to know!
Here’s Everything That’s Going Down This Weekend At The New adidas Originals Store At Select Citywalk
- Upwards: ₹ 5000
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
What Makes It Awesome?
We all know that adidas Originals focuses on creating iconic, innovative footwear & apparel which instantly become this generation’s favorite. Right from Pharrell Williams , Kanye West and Kylie Jenner to our homies Ranveer Singh, Ayushmaan Khurana and Vicky Kaushal, no one can get enough of it! So, if you want some of that swag in your wardrobe, don’t forget to head to the store and indulge in some day-long activities specially curated for adidas creator. And If you’re lucky, you might end up with some exclusive merchandise from adidas Originals as well!
With activities like Shred Your Past where users can shred their shoe in exchange for a new one from the latest adidas Originals collection and another, Rob the store (literally!) for a few seconds, we can’t wait to check the new store. They even hit the nostalgia spot with our favorite childhood game of claw machines and added a lucrative twist of all things adidas Originals, so head to the store and claw away people. Often described as an extension of one’s personality, adidas Originals is already on the must have list amongst the youth and with this new store, one can cross a few off of it.
So We Are Saying…
The new adidas Originals store is here and this weekend promises to be one with coolest experiences, lots of merchandise to be won and some serious streetwear heat for you to cop all year round.
