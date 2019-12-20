Superstars Are Back In The Hood: Head To The Revamped adidas Originals Store In CP

Shoe Stores

Adidas Originals

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

N-45, Pratap Building, Connaught Place, New Delhi

View 8 Other Outlets

All Original Style

It’s tough to slay everyday – some days you wake up late for office or get stuck in traffic on your way to a party. On days like those, the adidas Originals are an instant pick-me-up.

To see what we mean, head to the re-vamped adidas Originals store in Connaught Place, the first neighbourhood format store in the city – and check out the latest superstar collection and the superstar custom station. Grab a pair of the latest superstar sneakers, and get them customised with your initials, horoscope badges, coloured laces or get your old superstars spruced up at this station. 

A whole new collection of the iconic superstar, some even with revolutionary cushioning technologies like the BOOST and BOUNCE. With the best in comfort and style {we are totally crushing over the metal toe} – you’ll be Insta-famous before you know it!

#NMD

If you are the kind who favours the more futuristic silhouettes – then the limited edition NMD Colour Boost sneakers are your best bet.

Here’s A Sneak Peek Inside The Re-Vamped adidas Originals Store

Find out more about adidas Originals on their website. Follow them for updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article is in partnership with adidas.

Other Outlets

Adidas

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
3.8

Shop 29-A, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Adidas

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
3.6

48, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Adidas

South Extension - 1, New Delhi
4.0

G-20, Near Bengali Sweet, South Extension 1, New Delhi

Adidas

MG Road, Gurgaon
3.9

The Metropolitan Mall, FF-1-4, 1st Floor, Shop No. 1-4, MG Road, Gurgaon

Adidas

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon

Ambience Mall, S-251, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Adidas

The Great India Place, Sector 38, Noida

The Great India Place, Shop 126, Sector 18, Noida

Adidas

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
5.0

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi

Adidas Originals

Sector 18, Noida

DLF Mall Of India, Shop E-139, Ground Floor, Sector 18, Noida

