Superstars Are Back In The Hood: Head To The Revamped adidas Originals Store In CP

It’s tough to slay everyday – some days you wake up late for office or get stuck in traffic on your way to a party. On days like those, the adidas Originals are an instant pick-me-up.



To see what we mean, head to the re-vamped adidas Originals store in Connaught Place, the first neighbourhood format store in the city – and check out the latest superstar collection and the superstar custom station. Grab a pair of the latest superstar sneakers, and get them customised with your initials, horoscope badges, coloured laces or get your old superstars spruced up at this station.

A whole new collection of the iconic superstar, some even with revolutionary cushioning technologies like the BOOST and BOUNCE. With the best in comfort and style {we are totally crushing over the metal toe} – you’ll be Insta-famous before you know it!