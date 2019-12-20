The Base, an initiative by adidas, is a 2.5 acre area which aims to promote football at the grass-root level. They’ve got graffiti, adidas miCoach Smart Ball and sensors to guide you on your technique.
Football Lovers Can Now Book An Entire Field & Have A Kick-Ass Day
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
Wall Art
The walls trace the journey of adidas’ association with football ever since it was founded. You’ll find everyone from the likes of Adolf Dassler {founder, adidas} to Lionel Messi. Just in case you needed that extra inspiration.
Turf It Out
The Base features two turfs a-natural pitch {24,000 sq ft} and an astro pitch {9,000 sq ft.}. The astro turf uses the finest quality FIFA-recommended artificial turfs and is ideal for professionals and semi-professionals. Each pitch has an individual dugout to ensure a stadium-like atmosphere.
What we love most is the adidas miCoach Smart Ball which runs on a unique sensor technology which gives the player instant feedback thus giving him/her the chance to fine-tune his/her skills.
So, We're Saying...
The Base is a really good space for those looking to get into football professionally or for a group of people looking for a place to play a game.
Price: Starting at INR 2,000 to book a field for one hour
