Football Lovers Can Now Book An Entire Field & Have A Kick-Ass Day

The Base features two turfs a-natural pitch {24,000 sq ft} and an astro pitch {9,000 sq ft.}. The astro turf uses the finest quality FIFA-recommended artificial turfs and is ideal for professionals and semi-professionals. Each pitch has an individual dugout to ensure a stadium-like atmosphere.

What we love most is the adidas miCoach Smart Ball which runs on a unique sensor technology which gives the player instant feedback thus giving him/her the chance to fine-tune his/her skills.