Football Lovers Can Now Book An Entire Field & Have A Kick-Ass Day

Sports Venues

Adidas The Base Plaza

Chhattarpur, New Delhi
4.6

K-713, Sultanpur Mandi Road, Chhattarpur, New Delhi

The Base, an initiative by adidas, is a 2.5 acre area which aims to promote football at the grass-root level. They’ve got graffiti, adidas miCoach Smart Ball and sensors to guide you on your technique.

Wall Art

The walls trace the journey of adidas’ association with football ever since it was founded. You’ll find everyone from the likes of Adolf Dassler {founder, adidas} to Lionel Messi. Just in case you needed that extra inspiration.

Turf It Out

The Base features two turfs a-natural pitch {24,000 sq ft} and an astro pitch {9,000 sq ft.}. The astro turf uses the finest quality FIFA-recommended artificial turfs and is ideal for professionals and semi-professionals. Each pitch has an individual dugout to ensure a stadium-like atmosphere.

What we love most is the adidas miCoach Smart Ball which runs on a unique sensor technology which gives the player instant feedback thus giving him/her the chance to fine-tune his/her skills.

So, We're Saying...

The Base is a really good space for those looking to get into football professionally or for a group of people looking for a place to play a game.

Price: Starting at INR 2,000 to book a field for one hour

