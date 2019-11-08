Triveni Terrace Cafe is such a calm bomb. Food- Food is simple yet best. 5/5 rating to food. It is amazing. Their Thalis are unbeatable. I had the best Iced Tea of my life at Triveni Cafe. It was freshly brewed and had a unique taste. Even the pricing of the food is nominal. Service- Service is sure to be appreciated. The staff there serves with so much love and hospitality. Ambience- There can’t be a better Soothing place than Triveni. Vibes of the place and the artwork present right there in Triveni museum give you aesthetics pleasure. Such a pretty place. Ambience is definitely cherry on the cake. Please please do visit Triveni Terrace Cafe once. It is near Mandi house metro station. You’re gonna love it.
Aesthetically Hungry? Triveni Terrace Cafe Is Definitely A Gift To All Foodies!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MANDI HOUSE
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything was beyond perfect. Doesn’t need any mending.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, Pets
Also On Triveni Terrace Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MANDI HOUSE
Comments (0)