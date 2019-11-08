Aesthetically Hungry? Triveni Terrace Cafe Is Definitely A Gift To All Foodies!

Triveni Terrace Cafe is such a calm bomb. Food- Food is simple yet best. 5/5 rating to food. It is amazing. Their Thalis are unbeatable. I had the best Iced Tea of my life at Triveni Cafe. It was freshly brewed and had a unique taste. Even the pricing of the food is nominal. Service- Service is sure to be appreciated. The staff there serves with so much love and hospitality. Ambience- There can’t be a better Soothing place than Triveni. Vibes of the place and the artwork present right there in Triveni museum give you aesthetics pleasure. Such a pretty place. Ambience is definitely cherry on the cake. Please please do visit Triveni Terrace Cafe once. It is near Mandi house metro station. You’re gonna love it.