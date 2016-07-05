LBBPicks: Oh-MG Road’s Furniture Offerings Under INR 5,000

Marble Art Palace is a treasure trove, with statues, sculptures, garden furniture and beautifully-carved decorative items. In particular, we love their Buddha statues that will lend tranquillity to your home. The store has every conceivable design and size. Handcrafted and affordable, like this one, we recommend upping the zen quotient in your home, pronto!

Where: 22 MG Road, Sultanpur

Price: Starting at INR 2,500 for the smaller statues

Contact: +91 9818220089