If you’re looking to put up those friends from out of town, or just need to get away from home and enjoy a vacation in your own city – consider these fantastic guest houses in Delhi, handpicked by LBB, that are guaranteed to keep one coming back.
Affordable Homestays and Guest Houses in Delhi
Bed and Chai Guest House
This travel home is for wanderers on a budget, set up by two French girls who moved to India on work and abandoned any plans of moving back. It has a warm, dorm-like environment and is almost always inhabited by young international travellers exploring India. Bed and Chai should be your preferred choice for semi-private accommodation, since you’re bound to run into a fellow guest given the close proximities of the rooms.
Price: Starting at INR 850 for a bunk bed, rooms starting at INR 2,000
Saket Bed and Breakfast
Marketed as a secret bed and breakfast, the Saket B and B is spread over two floors with a total of 6 rooms. The rooms are clean and functional, complete with marbled floors and traditional furniture pieces, which make it look lived in. Miraculously, it manages to block out Delhi city’s sounds {both human and mechanical}, and has a huge communal space. With a helpful bevy of staff, we reckon it’s a perfect fit for the more corporate traveller.
- Room Rent: ₹ 4000
Tree of Life Bed and Breakfast
Situated in a surprisingly green lane in Saket, it has a massive terrace, which overlooks the Qutub Minar and is perfect for winter days, seamlessly replaced by their air-conditioned rooms for Delhi summer days. The entire space is designed according to Vaastu laws {for the believers} and almost every room has a private attached balcony.
- Room Rent: ₹ 4582
Colonel’s Retreat
Nestled somewhere in the cosy precincts of a well-located colony is this beautiful and plush Colonel’s Retreat. Picture whitewashed walls with interesting maple tree motifs in pastel hues; understated, well-furnished double rooms with study tables, ample cupboard space, bright, open windows, pastel-shade lamps, and art work featuring Maharajas of erstwhile and existing dynasties. Meals are served in an inviting, communal set-up on the top floor. They also have an in-house spa.
- Room Rent: ₹ 6200
