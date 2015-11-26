Affordable Homestays and Guest Houses in Delhi

If you’re looking to put up those friends from out of town, or just need to get away from home and enjoy a vacation in your own city – consider these fantastic guest houses in Delhi, handpicked by LBB, that are guaranteed to keep one coming back.

Bed and Chai Guest House

This travel home is for wanderers on a budget, set up by two French girls who moved to India on work and abandoned any plans of moving back. It has a warm, dorm-like environment and is almost always inhabited by young international travellers exploring India. Bed and Chai should be your preferred choice for semi-private accommodation, since you’re bound to run into a fellow guest given the close proximities of the rooms.

Price: Starting at INR 850 for a bunk bed, rooms starting at INR 2,000

R-55, Top Floor, Hans Raj Gupta Marg, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Saket Bed and Breakfast

Marketed as a secret bed and breakfast, the Saket B and B is spread over two floors with a total of 6 rooms. The rooms are clean and functional, complete with marbled floors and traditional furniture pieces, which make it look lived in. Miraculously, it manages to block out Delhi city’s sounds {both human and mechanical}, and has a huge communal space. With a helpful bevy of staff, we reckon it’s a perfect fit for the more corporate traveller.

D-21, 3rd Floor, Swaran Villa, Near PVR Cinema, Saket, New Delhi

Tree of Life Bed and Breakfast

Situated in a surprisingly green lane in Saket, it has a massive terrace, which overlooks the Qutub Minar and is perfect for winter days, seamlessly replaced by their air-conditioned rooms for Delhi summer days. The entire space is designed according to Vaastu laws {for the believers} and almost every room has a private attached balcony.

D-193, 1st & 2nd Floor, Saket, New Delhi

Colonel’s Retreat

Nestled somewhere in the cosy precincts of a well-located colony is this beautiful and plush Colonel’s Retreat. Picture whitewashed walls with interesting maple tree motifs in pastel hues; understated, well-furnished double rooms with study tables, ample cupboard space, bright, open windows, pastel-shade lamps, and art work featuring Maharajas of erstwhile and existing dynasties. Meals are served in an inviting, communal set-up on the top floor. They also have an in-house spa.

D-418, Defence Colony, New Delhi

