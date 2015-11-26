Affordable Homestays and Guest Houses in Delhi

This travel home is for wanderers on a budget, set up by two French girls who moved to India on work and abandoned any plans of moving back. It has a warm, dorm-like environment and is almost always inhabited by young international travellers exploring India. Bed and Chai should be your preferred choice for semi-private accommodation, since you’re bound to run into a fellow guest given the close proximities of the rooms.

Price: Starting at INR 850 for a bunk bed, rooms starting at INR 2,000