Get Affordable Indian Wear At Bhumika Grover's Shop In Shahpur Jat

Bhumika Grover's shop has a wide collection of suits, saris and lehengas. A typical outfit ranges anything between INR 35,000 to INR 50,000, and it's great for a small function or even a close friend's wedding.

If you have something in mind and want someone to recreate it, go to Bhumika. Just remember that the actual outfit may turn out to be slightly different, but the fit will be perfect.

