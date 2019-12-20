Bhumika Grover's shop has a wide collection of suits, saris and lehengas. A typical outfit ranges anything between INR 35,000 to INR 50,000, and it's great for a small function or even a close friend's wedding.
Get Affordable Indian Wear At Bhumika Grover's Shop In Shahpur Jat
Clothing Stores
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Great For
I liked
Pro-tip
If you have something in mind and want someone to recreate it, go to Bhumika. Just remember that the actual outfit may turn out to be slightly different, but the fit will be perfect.
Also On Bhumika Grover
Clothing Stores
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Comments (0)