Get Affordable Indian Wear At Bhumika Grover's Shop In Shahpur Jat

Clothing Stores

Bhumika Grover

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
2.6

S-1, Jungi House, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Pro-tip

Go to her if you have something specific in mind and want someone to create it for you. But keep in mind that the actual garment may turn out a bit differently, but the fit will definitely be perfect!

She has a wide range of suits, lehengas and saris. The typical price range is anywhere between INR 35,000 to INR 50,000, and the clothes are great for a small function or a friend's wedding!

