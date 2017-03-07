Go to her if you have something specific in mind and want someone to create it for you. But keep in mind that the actual garment may turn out a bit differently, but the fit will definitely be perfect!
Get Affordable Indian Wear At Bhumika Grover's Shop In Shahpur Jat
She has a wide range of suits, lehengas and saris. The typical price range is anywhere between INR 35,000 to INR 50,000, and the clothes are great for a small function or a friend's wedding!
