Afghan Darbar offers dhaba-style Afghani fare in one of South Delhi’s busiest areas, Lajpat Nagar. Go for their grills, soft, fluffy rotis and mutton offerings.
Afghani Style Grills & Gravies At Afghan Darbar
Meat and greet
One of the great things about food is that different communities prepare it differently, so you can expect this Afghani-style of cooking to differ wildly from the Mughlai style you’re used to. Flavourful? Definitely, but with lesser spice and more condiments. Their Tandoori Chicken and Chicken Qorma is succulent, well-cooked and won’t leave you feeling uncomfortably heavy. We hear their Qubuli Uzbeki {pieces of lamb under a mound of seasoned basmati rice with carrots and raisins} is a winner- so if you’re a lamb lover, don’t leave without trying it. Vegetarians? The okra in tomato and garlic is worth a try.
Just another hole in the wall
While we’d opt for home delivery {so we can be as messy as we like}, they have a fairly decent seating area. Small, but neat: Think of a clean dhaba, with plenty of lighting and table covers to boot. The service is fast and clean- great for fast, filling meals.
What we love
The Afghani rotis and naans! Enormous, soft and delicious even on their own, the typical Afghani roti goes well with any of their dishes and adds texture to the soft meats and gravy. Eat it hot- the colder it gets, the harder it gets.
Where: E-96, Lajpat Nagar 2
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar/ Moolchand
Contact: 011 49502058
Price: INR 600 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm- 11pm
