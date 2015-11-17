Afghani Style Grills & Gravies At Afghan Darbar

One of the great things about food is that different communities prepare it differently, so you can expect this Afghani-style of cooking to differ wildly from the Mughlai style you’re used to. Flavourful? Definitely, but with lesser spice and more condiments. Their Tandoori Chicken and Chicken Qorma is succulent, well-cooked and won’t leave you feeling uncomfortably heavy. We hear their Qubuli Uzbeki {pieces of lamb under a mound of seasoned basmati rice with carrots and raisins} is a winner- so if you’re a lamb lover, don’t leave without trying it. Vegetarians? The okra in tomato and garlic is worth a try.