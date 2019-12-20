Buy These African Artefacts And Pottery For A Bohemian & Well-Travelled Look

Home Décor Stores

Maison 15

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
5.0

Santushti Shopping Complex, 15, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Maison 15 has a beautiful and well-curated selection of African baskets and artefacts. This includes stunning pottery from South Africa, petrified wood and solid wood bowls. They have have great service.

What's My Pro Tip

Unfortunately Basil and Theme has moved from Santushti, so don't plan your lunch there.

Anything Else

I always stop by Anokhi in the Santushti complex - one can never have enough block-printed blankets.

