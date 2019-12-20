Buy These African Artefacts And Pottery For A Bohemian & Well-Travelled Look

Maison 15 has a beautiful and well-curated selection of African baskets and artefacts. This includes stunning pottery from South Africa, petrified wood and solid wood bowls. They have have great service.
Unfortunately Basil and Theme has moved from Santushti, so don't plan your lunch there.
I always stop by Anokhi in the Santushti complex - one can never have enough block-printed blankets.
