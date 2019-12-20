The Variety Of Kurtas At This Women's Ethnic Wear Store Is Insane

Clothing Stores

Afsana

The Great India Place, Sector 38, Noida
4.1

The Great India Place, Sector 38, Noida

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

An endless variety of kurtas and palazzos, and dupattas to pair them with makes Afsana a one-stop-shop for all your ethnic wear needs. 

Spread across Delhi-NCR, all of Afsana stores are stacked from top to bottom with cotton kurtas in all kinds of colours and patterns that you can imagine. From basic red, pink, and white to the more unique smoke grey and sandstone, the riot of colours makes the store look beautiful. The kurtas feature both machine embroidery and printed designs, and there's a healthy mix of casual and occasion wear pieces to choose from. Prices for the kurtas start at INR 899.

Afsana also designs and sells embroidered and solid-hued palazzos and leggings. The store's all about mixing and matching and will also guide you well on what looks good with your chosen kurta. Do check out Afsana's dupattas and embroidered jackets to amp up your ethnic wear game. Prices for the palazzos start at INR 599.

What Could Be Better

We feel that Afsana is a little on the pricier side, so that could be a deterrent for some people.

Pro-Tip

Check out Afsana's website to get an understanding of their designs.

Other Outlets

Afsana

Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
3.4

Indirapuram Habitat Centre, Shop 304, Dr. Sushila Naiyar Marg, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

Afsana

New Friends Colony, New Delhi

House 16, Street 44, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

Afsana

New Delhi, Delhi
4.4

Near Chaupal Library, Okhla, New Delhi

Afsana

Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

V3S Mall, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

Afsana

Vaishali, Ghaziabad
3.5

Mahagun Metro Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 149, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

