Admit it. You and bae have been planning to sneak a night away not too far and Agra is just comfortable because it’s a short road trip. Right? So next time that plan materialises, park yourself at this homestay that’s green, loved by birds and literally six minutes from the Taj Mahal.
Road Tripping To Agra? Stay At This Gorgeous BnB That’s Close To The Taj Mahal
The Host Protocol
The chaos around the monument’s streets can sometimes get a bit overwhelming. This is precisely why Vandana and Gopal’s cosy lil’ house is perfect. After your fill of the Taj Mahal’s frenzy, it takes you in and soothes you like the best, most fragrant bubble bath. You can pop open a wine bottle and sip it in the garden or use the greens to kick start your morning with feel-good yoga… Whatever makes you feel Zen.
The warm {but unintrusive} house hosts are sure to remind you of the good part of your summer vacations where TV time wasn’t moderated and you could stay up way beyond bed-time {yay to their no strange house rules policy!}.
We love the sunny gardens where the birds hang around singing and chirping all day only second to the library that’s choc full of travel books. Add to these winning touches delish home-cooked meals and we don’t know what’d make you reconsider.
Of course, if bae and you like a little before-bed TV time, there’s free wi-fi as well.
So, We're Saying...
Take the hosts up on the offer of taking you for a bird walk where the Taj Mahal will be in constant view. They’ve both got amazing travel experience and people’s skills {not to mention, interesting intel that only locals have access to} to make this memorable.
