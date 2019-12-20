Road Tripping To Agra? Stay At This Gorgeous BnB That’s Close To The Taj Mahal

The chaos around the monument’s streets can sometimes get a bit overwhelming. This is precisely why Vandana and Gopal’s cosy lil’ house is perfect. After your fill of the Taj Mahal’s frenzy, it takes you in and soothes you like the best, most fragrant bubble bath. You can pop open a wine bottle and sip it in the garden or use the greens to kick start your morning with feel-good yoga… Whatever makes you feel Zen.

The warm {but unintrusive} house hosts are sure to remind you of the good part of your summer vacations where TV time wasn’t moderated and you could stay up way beyond bed-time {yay to their no strange house rules policy!}.

We love the sunny gardens where the birds hang around singing and chirping all day only second to the library that’s choc full of travel books. Add to these winning touches delish home-cooked meals and we don’t know what’d make you reconsider.

Of course, if bae and you like a little before-bed TV time, there’s free wi-fi as well.