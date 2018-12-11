Get 100% Natural Soaps & Creams From This Noida Lady's Home

We have a soft spot for homemade creams and soaps and, if you're anything like us, Ahad will be your lotion and potion heaven.

Run out of Bindu's home in Sector 150, Noida, Ahad was born out of her love for skincare products. She loved stocking up on Forest Essentials mists and lotions, but these aren't exactly the most affordable products in the market. Soon, Bindu started making her own coffee scrubs, ubtans and more at home and collaborated with a friend of hers for the 100% natural soaps she now retails at Ahad. Today, this venture has an active WhatsApp group of more than 150 customers and fans in countries like Tanzania and Zambia too. What's so special about the products, you ask?

Everything Ahad offers is made with no-fuss, natural ingredients, so if you get their Almond Cream (INR 220), it will have a light scent of ground almonds, and none of the artificial overpowering smells. Plus, these products deliver on the promises they make. For instance, her cow dung soap (fun fact: this has been soaked in lemongrass oil so it doesn't smell like dung at all) can help you get rid of all skin allergies and the city's who's who can vouch for it.

We've tried Ahad's Sandal Saffron Cream (INR 435) and we're already a fan. This day and night cream gives the skin a nice glow, doesn't feel too heavy (but also moisturises) and we'd recommend it to anyone with dry skin. The Orange Cinnamon soap (INR 180), Multani Mitti (INR 160) and the Honey & Oats soaps (INR 160) are some of our other favourites. Bindu also offers rose and tea tree face mists, pomegranate oil serums (INR 560) and the cutest soaps in doughnut, Christmas tree and sock shapes (starting at INR 100).