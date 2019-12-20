This Brand Does The Comfiest Occasion Wear That's Perfect For Your BFF's Wedding

Focusing on comfort and ease, Aikeyah is a brand that does occasion-wear and combines Indian elements of design to create a masterpiece. Each of their garments narrates a story and their idea of pieces that don't restrict to a particular body type truly denote what Aikeyah stands for. The brand works with cotton in all forms and textures, and brings forward silhouettes that are relaxed in nature.

What we most love about this brand is their play of colours. You will notice pastel pink, bright reds, golds, hints of yellow, and more in their collection. Plus, the embroidery on the clothes is subtle and so pretty that it would be quite difficult for you to take eyes off it.

You can shop for lehengas, pre-draped saris, dresses, kurtas with pants, and more from here. The price range starts from INR 18,000.