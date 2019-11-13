Low-Maintenance, Air Purifying Plants To Invest In

Burning eyes, frequent coughing and colds, and headaches - if this sums up how you've been living recently, we suggest it calls for some changes that you can make to fight air pollution. Today, it is harmful to stay outdoors, but you need to take just as many precautions indoors, considering the depleting air quality. To begin with, you can invest in air-purifying plants that will help make your home a healthy one.

Oh, and did I mention that even if you do not have a green thumb, some of the options listed below are low-maintenance. So, start plant-shopping already!