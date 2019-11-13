Low-Maintenance, Air Purifying Plants To Invest In

img-gallery-featured

Burning eyes, frequent coughing and colds, and headaches - if this sums up how you've been living recently, we suggest it calls for some changes that you can make to fight air pollution. Today, it is harmful to stay outdoors, but you need to take just as many precautions indoors, considering the depleting air quality. To begin with, you can invest in air-purifying plants that will help make your home a healthy one. 

Oh, and did I mention that even if you do not have a green thumb, some of the options listed below are low-maintenance. So, start plant-shopping already! 

Aloe Vera

Very well-known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, not a lot of people are aware that Aloe Vera also helps in purifying the air. It helps in the removal of around 90% of the formaldehyde in the air and also eliminates harmful microorganisms. The best part is, it's quite easy to grow and hard to kill. 

Where to find: Aloe Vera plant is quite easy to find/buy in Delhi. You can check out these nurseries and contact them for availability. 

Bamboo Palm

Bamboo palms are quite well-known for the height they achieve plus their ability to remove formaldehyde, benzene, carbon monoxide, xylene, and chloroform from the air. Bamboo palms can grow up to four to 12-feet tall and are also not very difficult to maintain. You only need to keep the soil moist.

Where to find: You can check out this list to find the nearest nursery. Since Bamboo palms are quite common, you'll be able to find one easily.

Snake Plant

Snake plant is one of the most difficult plants to kill so, it's alright if you don't water it every day. The leaves of the plant absorb toxins from the air and produce pure oxygen. It removes xylene, benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from the air. 

Where to find: You can head to Joginder Nursery, Masjid Nursery, or Green Decor to find this. Green Decor also has an online store so, you can even browse through more options on its website.

Gardening Stores

Green Decor

Peace Lily

This is one of the very few indoor plants that also blooms (majorly in summer) and also emits fresh fragrance. Peace Lily helps in removing benzene, ammonia, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene in the air. This plant prefers to be kept in shaded areas and make sure to keep the soil moist (although, do not over-water). 

PS: The leaves of this plant are harmful for kids and pets.

Where to find: You can check out Joginder Nursery or Mashrita Nature Cloud in Gurgaon to find this plant. 

Gardening Stores

Mashrita Nature Cloud

4.7

Opp. Krrish Provence Estate, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, Baliawas, Haryana

image-map-default

Weeping Fig

Weeping Fig is a low-maintenance plant that does not require to be watered regularly. It helps in the removal of formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene from the air. Although, if you plan to keep it in your balcony, make sure to keep it away from direct sunlight and shift it indoors during excess hot or cold conditions.

Where to find: You can check out Mashrita Nature Cloud, Joginder Nursery, or Kabool & Sons.

Gardening Stores

Kabool & Sons Nursery

4.6

Baba Kharak Singh Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Spider Plant

With over 200 species, this plant grows quickly and is best suited for indoors. It removes formaldehyde and xylene from the air. Not just this, but it is also known for decreasing carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide levels.

Where to find: You can find it at Masjid Nursery or check out Nursery Live's online store to buy one.

Gardening Stores

NurseryLive

Boston Fern

Although, a little high-maintenance, they are known to remove formaldehyde in levels much greater than the others. If you plan to keep it, you will have to make sure to check the soil frequently to see if it needs water. Plus, the plant demands to be kept in a cool location with high humidity. Oh, but apart from this, the plant also helps in lowering down stress levels. 

Where to find: You can check Nursery Live or Green Decor to buy one.

Gardening Stores

Green Decor