This MKT Store Has Boho Bags, Accessories & Pretty Ceramics!

Akama in Majnu Ka Tila is a store that has a little bit of everything going on, which is why, when I chanced upon it, I felt like I found a treasure trove. I found it on one of my visits to MKT back when I was in college, and I’ve been going back ever since. Whether it’s unique pieces of silver jewellery I’m looking for, or pretty pouches and diaries, I know I’ll find something here for sure. Stepping into the store, you’ll see pouches, diaries, bracelets, and necklaces. The pouches and diaries are very colourful, and priced quite reasonably (pouches start at INR 350 and diaries at INR 200). They also have pretty postcards with beautiful and quirky art on them. You’ll also find medium-sized canvas totes with printed dragons, yaks, and “Free Tibet” written on them. They’re big enough to use for college books or even grocery shopping. Further into the store, you’ll find scarves, belt bags, cool pants, and even traditional Tibetan dresses. They also have tableware and crockery, that too, really pretty floral ones, that would light up any room or your kitchen. You can also shop from their selection of Darjeeling and Assam teas, and traditional silver jewellery.