Hit Up This Janpath Store For Some Killer Statement Earrings & Necklaces

What I would go to Alagkriti Jewellery Store in Janpath for is primarily cheap, chunky jewellery. You'd be hard-pressed to find something over INR 500. I actually really liked the collection at this store; Normally, cheap jewellery can be inclined to looking a little over-the-top and tacky (and also poorly made), but I didn't run into those issues at Alagkriti. I found the earrings to be the most interesting at this store—there was everything from chandelier-style stuff that glimmered with rhinestones, to jewel-toned threadwork stuff that would pair beautifully with Indian wear. In the earring mix, you'll also find peacock-feathered numbers, oxidised silver, statement matte gold numbers, large, chunky studs in a multitude of colours, and fun, animal motif style earrings. Pick up a pair or two from here if you're looking to add a little bling to your daily wear look. While the necklaces weren't my favourite section, they do have a range for chunky jewellery lovers; especially big on colour over metal. However, the threadwork-metal pieces were actually my favourites; ideal for contemporary-ethnic outfits. Apart from that, you'll also find a few bangles, cuffs, anklets, pendants, chains, clutches, rings, and decorative metal home accessories here.