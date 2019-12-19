Find Stunning Wooden Tables, Chairs & Outdoor Furniture At This Badarpur Factory

Alankaram, meaning the 'art of decorating' in Sanskrit, is a Delhi-based store that does the most beautiful wooden furniture we've seen in a while. We first came across their website and decided to make a trip to their factory in Badarpur to see if their stuff was actually as pretty as their pictures. Verdict: It really is.

Their factory has a display area which is where most of their finished products are kept. You'll find everything from pretty chairs, sofas, and beds, to wrought iron outdoor furniture, desks, and cabinets here.

Their variety of chairs and sofas are what we were particularly impressed by. Starting at about INR 12K, you can find colourful wooden bar stools, square beechwood chairs, cushioned seats with beautiful fabrics, and the nicest polished wooden chairs.

In case you're looking for desks and aren't limited by a budget, their Lovit desk with an in-built plug port, wireless charger and JBL speakers is everything that we need in life (but are too broke to buy because it's priced at INR 1,10,000). Other interesting pieces at Alankaram are the hand-painted teakwood tables (set of two for INR 65,000), the wooden round table with marbled blue design (pictured), and the teal blue wooden cabinet.

Coming to accessories, they also offer a small section of candle stands, storage boxes, and embroidered cushions starting at INR 800.