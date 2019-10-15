These 3 Thekas In Gurgaon Will Deliver Alcohol To Your Doorstep

Whether for a single drink at home, or to stock up for a house party, check out some of Gurgaon’s booze delivery services.

Lakeforest Wines

With a series of storesacross Gurgaon, Lakeforest offers locals easy access and a variety of alcoholic beverages.

Timings: 9 am – 12 am (timings vary according to location)

Price: minimum order INR 1,000

Contact: 0124 4039117

SG-007, Galleria Market, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Bunty Wines

A good option for Sector 4. While they open at 9am, their delivery only begins post 11am, so plan accordingly.

Timings: 9am – 10pm

Price: Minimum order INR 1,000

4034/2, Railway Road, Sector 4, Gurgaon

Bristal Wine Shop

One of Sikanderpur’s best delivery options, Bristal Wine Shop has a nice selection of imported wines to choose from.

Timings: 9am – 12am

Price: Minimum order INR 1,000

Contact: +91 9716864375

Shop 2, MG Road, Sikanderpur, Gurgaon

