Whether for a single drink at home, or to stock up for a house party, check out some of Gurgaon’s booze delivery services.
These 3 Thekas In Gurgaon Will Deliver Alcohol To Your Doorstep
Lakeforest Wines
With a series of storesacross Gurgaon, Lakeforest offers locals easy access and a variety of alcoholic beverages.
Timings: 9 am – 12 am (timings vary according to location)
Price: minimum order INR 1,000
Contact: 0124 4039117
Bunty Wines
A good option for Sector 4. While they open at 9am, their delivery only begins post 11am, so plan accordingly.
Timings: 9am – 10pm
Price: Minimum order INR 1,000
Bristal Wine Shop
One of Sikanderpur’s best delivery options, Bristal Wine Shop has a nice selection of imported wines to choose from.
Timings: 9am – 12am
Price: Minimum order INR 1,000
Contact: +91 9716864375
