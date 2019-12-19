A Quick Getaway Tucked In The Hills Of Kasauli To Escape The City Life!

Less than an hour’s drive from Kasauli and yet a world away in terms of the isolation and silence of its natural forest environment, the Alcor Spa resort is an ideal relaxing getaway for those who want to escape the maddening crowd. The spa experience is very much at the heart of Alcor which started out as a chain of spas in Delhi offering the full range of treatments from aromatherapy to cream scrubs to foot reflexology. One of the USPs of Alcor is that unlimited spa treatments come as a part of the overall package rate that you pay and not as a separate add-on. The resort is built on the site of the former royal stables of the Raja of Kuthar and has an attractive façade gaily decorated with elaborate murals in exactly the style of a princely Rajput haveli. A stone’s throw away is the charming but crumbling palace with a scenic view of the valley below and some faded murals which have inspired those adorning the new resort. The rooms in the Heritage wing are large and spacious with high wooden ceilings and old style furniture. Each comes with a lovely alcove where you can sit and enjoy a cup of tea in the mornings with the rays of the rising sun streaming through the lush greenery. Alcor is literally embedded like a jewel in the midst of the sub-tropical pine forests of Kuthar and the delightful jungle walks in the fresh mountain air are another USP of the resort. The food is delicious and cooked with a light amount of oil so it does not sit heavily in the stomach. We enjoyed a wonderful lunch of chicken curry, makke ki roti, louki ki sabzi, dal and salad with all the vegetables sourced from Alcor’s own organic gardens. The resort staff are without exception, very friendly and obliging in that natural way that hill people have and will make you feel right at home.