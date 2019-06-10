Nothing says summer quite like pastels, and this gram-worthy outfit just takes it up a notch! Post-work drinks with your co-workers? Weekend lunch with the fam? Here’s my go-to 9 to 9 look that never disappoints.
Pretty Pastels: My Easy, Breezy, 9 to 9 Look
Floral Embroidered Dress With Bell Sleeves
What’s not to love about this easy, breezy dress? My handle may be the @TheRightShadeOfRed, but I’m digging pink this summer. I love the minimal floral detailing and flared bell sleeves. Also, the silhouette’s super flattering!
Wearing Size M
Rose Embroidered Mules
These hand-embroidered mules are all about that floral vibe - ideal for the summer. I found them on LBB and they’re SO comfy!
Two-Tone Crossbody Bag
I paired my #OOTD with this high-utility vegan leather bag by Mioborsa that’s super classy. And even though it looks so small, I was able to throw in all my essentials. Just sling it on your shoulder and head out!
