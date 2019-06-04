Fast Food Lovers! Kents Is The Place To Be

All fast food fans! Kents is the place to visit to satisfy your hunger cravings! I recommend you to try- - Mutton & Chilly Chicken Burger - Chilly Chicken Footlong - Chicken & Veg Momos - Pizza Their burgers are freshly made and are so juicy. They also give you an option to replace the bun with whole wheat in case you are looking for a healthy option. Their food is actually freshly made and served, unlike other fast-food outlets. Their momos are also super soft and freshly made and their chilly sauce is equally tasty! Eating at Kent's is like a meal of happiness! They have few tables so one can also opt for takeaway!