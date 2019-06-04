Fast Food Lovers! Kents Is The Place To Be

Fast Food Restaurants

Kent's Fast Food

New Delhi, Delhi
29, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

All fast food fans! Kents is the place to visit to satisfy your hunger cravings! I recommend you to try- - Mutton & Chilly Chicken Burger - Chilly Chicken Footlong - Chicken & Veg Momos - Pizza Their burgers are freshly made and are so juicy. They also give you an option to replace the bun with whole wheat in case you are looking for a healthy option. Their food is actually freshly made and served, unlike other fast-food outlets. Their momos are also super soft and freshly made and their chilly sauce is equally tasty! Eating at Kent's is like a meal of happiness! They have few tables so one can also opt for takeaway!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

