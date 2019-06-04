All fast food fans! Kents is the place to visit to satisfy your hunger cravings! I recommend you to try- - Mutton & Chilly Chicken Burger - Chilly Chicken Footlong - Chicken & Veg Momos - Pizza Their burgers are freshly made and are so juicy. They also give you an option to replace the bun with whole wheat in case you are looking for a healthy option. Their food is actually freshly made and served, unlike other fast-food outlets. Their momos are also super soft and freshly made and their chilly sauce is equally tasty! Eating at Kent's is like a meal of happiness! They have few tables so one can also opt for takeaway!
Fast Food Lovers! Kents Is The Place To Be
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
Also On Kent's Fast Food
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
Comments (0)