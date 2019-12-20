Get Coffee, Tarts And Awesome Italian Food At Cafe Diva

It's always a delight to dine at Cafe Diva. It's quiet, and has excellent service and great food. It was a mother-daughter day out and we began our meal with custom-made vegetarian pizza {my mom likes a lot of vegetables on her pizza!} and penne in pink sauce for me {with vegetables, because I wanted it to be both cheesy and yet healthy}. We were pleasantly surprised and happy to see the staff comply with our requests and both the dishes turned out to be delicious! The meal was followed by a cappuccino and peach and blackberry crumble tart with runny custard - ace! The tart was a tad bit too sweet as it was sugar-coated, but it was super soft and moist on the inside and the tart crust was just the way it's supposed to be. The runny custard balanced the flavours. All in all a great meal!