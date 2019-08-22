Beautifully Decorated Cafe With A Wide Variety Of Food & Drinks

Cafeteria & Co in Hudson lane is a perfect place to hang out with friends and family. It is quite pocket-friendly, which is one of the reasons it attracts the student crowd the most. It has full value for money. Every penny spent here is worth it. It has a perfect ambience and in spite of being spacious still, have the long queue of people waiting. The place totally defines the concept quantity and quality. Some places have special dishes that are famous but in this cafe all the dishes are special. Be it appetizers, main course, shakes or desserts or any cuisine Italian, Chinese or North Indian. Everything is simply perfect. The bestsellers for this cafe are Peri Peri Chicken Tikka, Pasta Alfredo, Beyonce Burger, Tiramisu Shake and Death by Chocolate. It has some beautiful decor and is a perfect place for a date. The ambience is quite happening with very good service. Consistency in food quality and taste make it best.