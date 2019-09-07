This Vegetarian Place Will Surprise You Like Never Before

Next time if you see a table full of meat lovers dining together with the biggest smile on their face, do check the menu. There is a fair chance that the food been served on the table is all vegetarian. Purple Greene, a gourmet restaurant serving cuisines from all across the continents with great ambience, offers some great fusion food options and is here to stay. A special curated six-course menu was served for an event and boy it was an experience to remember. An overall great spread but having said that the items that left a long-lasting impression were the Raw Banana Finger, Lantern Chilli Tofu with Lettuce Cup, Ricotta Fig & Onion Tart, Bajra Pizza and Jack's Bun. The story of the brand started with the owner, a pure vegetarian himself, looking out for options to dine in the city. Too tired of being served the same boring options at almost every single place, he decided he had enough and took things into his own hands. Once you dine here, you would be more than glad he did that, as there are very few establishments that have gone that extra mile to make their customers this happy. Their humble tagline rightfully says: Tasty just happens to be veg. So make a plan and head out to Purple Greene for great food & drinks and dare I say, a never before experience.