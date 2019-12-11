This Cute Little Cafe Is All About Yum Mexican Cafe Delights!

Quirky Perky: So recently a few days ago I visited this vegetarian Mexican restaurant cum cafe. Its a kinda new concept in Rajnagar RDC. It is a very decent and cosy cafe with truck kitchen inside. The ambience and interiors are good and they have a sitting on the top of a truck as well. I had here several items and they were really good and tasty Starting with, * Masala Mojito: It was masala based mojito drink with perfectly balanced ingredients and the presentation was so good. It was served with an orange flavour ice candy bar over it and the most important is the price it is so affordable to have it * Broccoli Patty: If you looking for something healthy them must try these are made of shredded broccoli and are served with mayo and salad * Mozzarella Cheese Sticks: these are cheesy sticks filled with mozzarella cheese inside them. The taste was good too it can we improve a bit * White Sauce Pizza: So I had white sauce pizza for the first time and it was really good. The pizza base was made up of multigrain wheat flour and the base spread was of white sauce with roasted veggies over the pizza and a lot of cheese * Banoffee Pie: Its the one of the best dessert I ever had in my recent time. It is made of banana and wiped cream. The taste is really tasty .i would gonna recommend this So, at last, i would say it is a pretty good cafe cum restaurant with amazing shakes, drinks and snacks items. Do try out this cafe which is in Rajnagar RDC. Totally recommendable