All Your Printing Needs Covered at Nehru Place

Specializing in digital printing, you can find a wide range of paper at their facility, and get prints in all sizes. In addition to paper, they’ll print on canvas, cloth {t-shirts, for example} and ceramic surfaces {like mugs}. They charge per square inch for most media and their prices are very reasonable, with great quality to go with it.

Where: G-4, Ashok Bhawan,93,Nehru Place, Near Modi Tower

Contact: +91 9312284838

Price: Starts at INR 10 {colour print, paper, A4 size}; INR 0.50 per sq/in {paper}; INR 2 per sq/in {canvas}; INR 250 {mugs}