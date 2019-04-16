The thing which makes it awesome is that you can have your drinks and food in vintage cars. The ambience of Detroit is really worthwhile. They have a premium screen to watch all the popular screenings. The food is also amazing!
Pop By This Uber Cool Bar When In CP For Some Scrumptious Food
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The cost of the dishes could be better.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae
Also On Detroit
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Comments (0)