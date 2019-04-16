Pop By This Uber Cool Bar When In CP For Some Scrumptious Food

Bars

Detroit

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

F-40, 2nd Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The thing which makes it awesome is that you can have your drinks and food in vintage cars. The ambience of Detroit is really worthwhile. They have a premium screen to watch all the popular screenings. The food is also amazing!

What Could Be Better?

The cost of the dishes could be better.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

