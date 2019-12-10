Party 24x7 is a cute little shop located in the Orange County market in Indirapuram they have a plethora of unique Christmas trees in different colours such as red white golden and etc, star curtain lights, wreaths and other Christmas essentials at very reasonable rates. This place is a hidden gem in the true sense, highly recommended to anyone who wants to purchase unique Christmas decorations at best rates this year.
One Stop Store For All Your Party Supplies In Indirapuram!
Gift Shops
- Nearest Metro Station: VAISHALI
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Gift Shops
- Nearest Metro Station: VAISHALI
Comments (0)