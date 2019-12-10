One Stop Store For All Your Party Supplies In Indirapuram!

Party 24x7 is a cute little shop located in the Orange County market in Indirapuram they have a plethora of unique Christmas trees in different colours such as red white golden and etc, star curtain lights, wreaths and other Christmas essentials at very reasonable rates. This place is a hidden gem in the true sense, highly recommended to anyone who wants to purchase unique Christmas decorations at best rates this year.

Gift Shops

Party 24x7

Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
4.1

111, Upper Ground Floor, Orange County Market, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

