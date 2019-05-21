Amazing Coffee & Cozy Seating, Go Here With You Bae!

Cafes

Coffee Bond

New Delhi, Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M-29, 1st Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

The Coffee Bond cafe has a vibe of its own. With comfortable seating and wooden setup, this is going to be your favourite place to grab a cup of coffee and sit with a book. The caffeinated aroma soothes your nerves and is a heaven for all coffee lovers. Absolutely love the sofa seating right next to the window. The view isn't great outside but that is fine enough. Their Cappuccino is a hit and if you're on the cold coffee side, do try the Cold Brew. Rest be assured, the staff is very friendly and know their menu well. Just smile and ask for a recommendation and they'll be happy to help.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing that I could think of.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

