This Garage Themed Restaurant Offers Some Killer Food & Drinks!

Bars

Detroit

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

F-40, 2nd Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

I visited Detroit on Saturday evening to meet my friends. This is situated in the center of Delhi. We planned for a group gathering. We liked the ambience of the restaurant. They have a great bar area. The overall ambience is very nice, they showcase a garage look at the restaurant. We ordered pasta, honey chilli potato, pizza and some other munchies with few mocktails and cocktails. I really liked their lip to lip mocktail. My overall experience of this was nice. I recommend this place for an evening party and you can try out other snacks too. Happy eating!

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Bae, Big Group, Family

