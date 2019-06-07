Amazing Lobsters & Crabs At This Cute Cafe Kitchen In G-Town

The cosy Bricknbean Cafe Kitchen at South Point Mall, Gurgaon was a surprise package for sure. To tell you the truth, I wasn't expecting much from this place, but I had to eat my words, along with the lip-smacking food they served us there. Everything was superb, the flavours, taste and presentation. With the burgeoning restaurant industry, one has to be very consistent with taste and quality. And if they are able to keep up their standards at Brick n Bean Cafe Kitchen, they are up for a long inning in this arena. The menu served to us was a well thought out and balanced one, with attention to every nuance and detail. Right from the quality of their ingredients to the preparation and taste of the dishes ... everything was top notch. So the next time you are in Gurgaon and for the people living in this city, this place is a must try. The fabulous spread on our table had Manhattan Crab Cakes, Chicken and Olive Spiedini, BnB Signature Salad, Smoked Salmon and Grilled, Asparagus Salad, Greek Pizza, Homemade Spinach and Ricotta Tortellini, Grilled Pork Chops, Lobster Thermidor. If this is not making you salivate, then nothing else will.