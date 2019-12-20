Need A Mani-Pedi? Check Out Claw Nails At GK1

Salons

Claw Nails

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M-54, 1st Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Quick service, polite staff and an amazing new selection of nude shades that will make your nails look summer ready. It takes about 30 minutes flat for a colour change, and 60 minutes for refill and colour!

A larger space, but if you make an appointment, then they always keep a table for you!

Make an appointment, this is a busy nail salon and you could also get a pedicure or hair glitter while they do your nails.

Claw

Lajpat Nagar - 4, New Delhi
3.7

D-73, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

