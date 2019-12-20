Quick service, polite staff and an amazing new selection of nude shades that will make your nails look summer ready. It takes about 30 minutes flat for a colour change, and 60 minutes for refill and colour!
Need A Mani-Pedi? Check Out Claw Nails At GK1
- Upwards: ₹ 300
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
A larger space, but if you make an appointment, then they always keep a table for you!
Make an appointment, this is a busy nail salon and you could also get a pedicure or hair glitter while they do your nails.
