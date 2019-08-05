Best Stores For Decor & Accessories

Done shopping for apparel at Ambience Mall? Check out our list of must-visit stores for an awesome range of make-up, accessories, bags (of all kinds), and other knick knacks.
Treat yourself to some retail therapy now!
At Kompanero, you will find wallets, messenger bags, travel bags, sling bags, and even backpacks made out of leather and with the designs reflecting a vintage touch. From the old-style buckles to the beautiful unisex wallets, the options here will last you a lifetime.
Love bright colours and pairing them to form a great outfit? You have to check out Shingora. It’s a brand that’s doing the prettiest scarves, stoles, shawls, dupattas, and other accessories which cater to both men and women. Made using light and breezy materials, they pay close attention to each detail — and it shows in their designs.
This is a luxury store that curates and stocks women’s accessories from international brands like MCQ, Furla, Jimmy Choo, Tumi, and more. If you’re a lover of all things luxe, this store will certainly have something for you.
Ximi Vogue is a Korean store that has opened a bunch of outlets across Delhi NCR. They stock adorable bathroom slippers, backpacks, bags, accessories, gadgets, home decor, and more. Their stuff starts at INR 50, so go on now, pick up some knick-knacks for yourself.
One of the more classier (& relatively affordable) stores in the market, this store has a stunning variety of basic block heels, spacious work bags, and party-perfect stilettos. If you’re ever running short on time and need accessories, Charles & Keith won’t disappoint.
From gorgeous backpacks to subtle, classy jewellery you see bloggers wearing in their #OOTD pictures, this store has it all. It really is a one-stop-shop for all kinds of accessories be it bags, hair accessories, footwear or even umbrellas.
Michael Kors is a renowned brand all over the world — the bags are beautiful, classy and functional. In addition to footwear and accessories, this store also has clothes for both men and women, watches, eyewear, and a selection of fragrances.
Got an unparalleled love for shoes? You might want to check out Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese footwear and accessories brand. Fulfill your white sneaker fantasies as they have several ivory-coloured shoes for men and women here. In addition, they make casual sportswear, including colourful sneakers, baggy t-shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts. The sneaker styles are mostly unisex in nature.
A luxury brand for natural and organic cosmetics, L’Occitane is every skincare junkie’s dream come true. Shampoos, conditioners, night serums, body oils, hand and foot creams, masks, and UV protectors are some of the things you’ll find here. We recommend that you start saving up for this because it’ll be worth it.
Sephora is basically candy land for make up enthusiasts. If you’re on a quest to invest in quality make-up, this store is a good place to start. Givenchy, Stila, Cover FX, Burt’s Bees are some of the brands you can find here.
This is one of our favourite bath and beauty brands around because they do vegan, cruelty-free skincare/beauty products that won’t harm your skin or the environment. They even undertake a bunch of sustainable practices like recycling used bottles, letting customers bring their empty Body Shop containers to the store to avail discounts, and the like.
We love everything about Innisfree. For starters, it certainly gets Korean beauty care so right. Plus, their products are relatively more affordable than other K-beauty brands out there. If you had to pick up one thing at Innisfree, try their sheet masks priced at just INR 100!
Your one-stop-shop for Ayurvedic products, Kama Ayurveda has everything from skincare items to incense sticks. Their array of organic, holistic, and time-tested beauty products and toiletries focus on quality, aesthetics, and purity.
Love options? Nykaa will make you very happy. We recommend this store for lipsticks, eyebrow products, a variety of sheet masks, and fragrances.
They’ve got over 1,600 stores all over the world, and they’ve got one of the most expansive collections when it comes to skin care, body care, bath products and fragrances. While you can get Bath & Body Works products online, their stores will stock a wide range of products, ranging from body washes, body fragrances, and home fragrances to bath oils, shower gels, lotions and more.
This dermatologist-recommended brand has a number of skincare, haircare, bodycare, beauty and cosmetic products stocked on its shelves. They make products directed to very specific skincare goals, and have the sort of well-researched formula that will actually correct those issues over their specified time.
A popular Spanish brand, Lladró is known for its high-quality porcelain products. The craftsmanship and intricate techniques used in their lights, home accessories, and sculptures are what makes their products stand out.
If you’re someone who cannot shop furniture and decor online, Hometown is a good place to drop by. We particularly like their tableware, wooden cabinets, kitchenware, and cushions covers.
Pure has a wide range of home decor products for all tastes; including glassware, dinnerware and a magnificent flower collection. With a collection comprising everything you could possibly need to redecorate your home, it’s a one-stop shop for all your home decor requirements.
This is a French cookware brand that launched way back in 1925, and has been offering quality bakeware, pots, pans, kitchen and bar tools ever since. They’re mostly known for their cast iron cookware, and stoneware.
From cooking and classics to bestsellers and self-help, this book store in no less than a library (even better than some actual libraries) when it comes to finding your next read. They’ve even got quirky stationery for you to hoard.
