H&M To Anokhi: Best Of Women's Fashion

Spare yourself from all the unnecessary walking at Ambience Mall in Gurgaon and know exactly where to shop from for everyday wear, semi-formals, occasion wear, and more with our guide.
Make a plan with your crew now!
Covering three floors of the mall is the very popular H&M store! Get yourself some affordable solid and graphic t-shirts (range starts at INR 200) for a chill outfit. They also have some really cool mom jeans and boyfriend jeans which are super trendy right now!
Recommended for: jeans and accessories.
Drop by Zara if you're looking for chic semi-formals, dresses or even slim-fit jeans. I totally love their floral designs on jackets and t-shirts which go well with their accessories.
Recommended for: semi-formal outfits.
The Dune store is a delight to look at. Not only do they have an awesome range of footwear, but it's also a creatively designed store!
Recommended for: heels, wedges, strappy sandals, and bags.
If you're looking for comfortable, nude-coloured footwear, you must check out this Aldo store. They have wedges, heels, and flats that you can rock every day.
Recommended for: semi-formal footwear.
If you don't want to spend too much time store-hopping, just go to Marks & Spencer.
Recommended for: pants and lingerie.
Shoe shopping? Don't forget to drop by Steve Madden for some beautiful black flats or high heels!
Recommended for: semi-formal footwear.
From tops to intricate kurtas, Pantaloons has been my go-to shopping store since I was a kid!
Recommended for: Indo-western wear.
Add a desi twist to your western wear with Masaba. They have stunning accessories too!
Recommended for: saris and jewellery.
This small vibrant Go Colors store is stocked with comfy bottoms like churidaars and ethnic pajamas in all the colours!
Recommended for: solid-shade churidaars.
If you have a function ahead, shop for a beautiful traditional outfit from Panna.
Recommended for: saris.
Shop for indo-western wear that comes in comfy, quality fabric at Ancestry. Their collection of nude-shade tops is stunning!
Recommended for: maxi dresses.
Shop for some indie ethnic-wear at Zuri.
Recommended for: formal kurtas and suit-sets.
If you're having trouble finding your size, Mustard won't disappoint.
Recommended for: plus size apparel.
Not only does Loom Tree have a stunning store, their collection is stylish too.
Recommended for: tops for everyday and semi-formal wear.
Feel like the queen that you are, inside out!
Recommended for: intimate wear and lingerie.
Have a function to be at? Cop an elegant outfit from the Meena Bazaar store right away.
Recommended for: ethnic, formal wear.
This cute little store has stunning knee-length and floor-length kurtas.
Recommended for: printed kurtas.
The Anokhi store stocks a beautiful range of block-printed kurtas, tops, anarkalis, and even dupattas. We love how everything is made out of cotton/linen, and other comfy fabrics.
Recommended for: printed long kurtas.
This cosy store stocks a wide range of earthy accessories. So, drop by Dukaan to complete your outfit!
Recommended for: fancy stoles, ethnic jewels and footwear.
If you enter the Fabindia store, I'm sure you won't leave empty-handed. Their prints look good on everybody!
Recommended for: comfortable, printed bottoms and tops.
Have a fancy wedding to attend? Satya Paul will be perfect store to score some beautiful outfits from!
Recommended for: Saris and accessories.
The Neeru store is great if you're looking for semi-formal wear. They have an extensive range of silk saris that are absolutely beautiful.
Recommended for: ehtnic wear and silk saris.
I remember shopping at Biba with my mother, and since then, it's been a brand that I trust a lot for cute kurtis and tops.
Recommended for: ethnic wear.
From comfy tops to fashionable bottoms, Trends has it all!
Recommended for: everyday casual wear and semi-formal wear.
If you're looking for good quality jeans, or even jackets, then you should definitely hit up the Levi's store.
Recommended for: denims.
