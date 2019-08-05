H&M To Anokhi: Best Of Women's Fashion

img-gallery-featured

Spare yourself from all the unnecessary walking at Ambience Mall in Gurgaon and know exactly where to shop from for everyday wear, semi-formals, occasion wear, and more with our guide.

Make a plan with your crew now! 

H&M

Covering three floors of the mall is the very popular H&M store! Get yourself some affordable solid and graphic t-shirts (range starts at INR 200) for a chill outfit. They also have some really cool mom jeans and boyfriend jeans which are super trendy right now!

Recommended for: jeans and accessories.

Clothing Stores

H&M

Ambience Mall, NH 8, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Zara

Drop by Zara if you're looking for chic semi-formals, dresses or even slim-fit jeans. I totally love their floral designs on jackets and t-shirts which go well with their accessories.

Recommended for: semi-formal outfits.

Clothing Stores

Zara

4.2

Ambience Mall, Ground Floor, G-73, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Dune

The Dune store is a delight to look at. Not only do they have an awesome range of footwear, but it's also a creatively designed store!

Recommended for: heels, wedges, strappy sandals, and bags.

Shoe Stores

Dune

4.3

Ambience Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 5, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Aldo

If you're looking for comfortable, nude-coloured footwear, you must check out this Aldo store. They have wedges, heels, and flats that you can rock every day.

Recommended for: semi-formal footwear.

Shoe Stores

Aldo

3.9

Ambience Mall, G-9, NH 8, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Marks & Spencer

If you don't want to spend too much time store-hopping, just go to Marks & Spencer.

Recommended for: pants and lingerie.

Clothing Stores

Marks & Spencer

4.3

Ambience Mall, SG-092, NH 8, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Steve Madden

Shoe shopping? Don't forget to drop by Steve Madden for some beautiful black flats or high heels!

Recommended for: semi-formal footwear.

Shoe Stores

Steve Madden

4.1

Ambience Mall, G-11, NH 8, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Pantaloons

From tops to intricate kurtas, Pantaloons has been my go-to shopping store since I was a kid!

Recommended for: Indo-western wear.

Clothing Stores

Pantaloons

4.1

Ambience Mall, Ground Floor, 28, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Masaba

Add a desi twist to your western wear with Masaba. They have stunning accessories too!

Recommended for: saris and jewellery.

Clothing Stores

Masaba

4.6

Ambience Mall, 1st Floor, F-146/A, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Go Colors

This small vibrant Go Colors store is stocked with comfy bottoms like churidaars and ethnic pajamas in all the colours!

Recommended for: solid-shade churidaars.

Clothing Stores

Go Colors

4.7

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Panna

If you have a function ahead, shop for a beautiful traditional outfit from Panna.

Recommended for: saris.

Clothing Stores

Panna

3.9

Ambience Mall, F-162, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Ancestry

Shop for indo-western wear that comes in comfy, quality fabric at Ancestry. Their collection of nude-shade tops is stunning!

Recommended for: maxi dresses.

Clothing Stores

Ancestry

4.8

Ambience Mall, 1st Floor, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Zuri

Shop for some indie ethnic-wear at Zuri.

Recommended for: formal kurtas and suit-sets.

Clothing Stores

Zuri

4.0

Ambience Mall, S-251, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

    Mustard

    If you're having trouble finding your size, Mustard won't disappoint.

    Recommended for: plus size apparel.

    Clothing Stores

    Mustard

    Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

    image-map-default

    Loom Tree

    Not only does Loom Tree have a stunning store, their collection is stylish too.

    Recommended for: tops for everyday and semi-formal wear.

    Clothing Stores

    Loom Tree

    Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

    image-map-default

      Amanté

      Feel like the queen that you are, inside out!

      Recommended for: intimate wear and lingerie.

      Clothing Stores

      Amante

      3.9

      Ambience Mall, 1st Floor, Shop F-158, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

      image-map-default

      Meena Bazaar

      Have a function to be at? Cop an elegant outfit from the Meena Bazaar store right away.

      Recommended for: ethnic, formal wear.

      Clothing Stores

      Meena Bazaar

      4.2

      Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, S-218/A, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

      image-map-default

      Lyla

      This cute little store has stunning knee-length and floor-length kurtas.

      Recommended for: printed kurtas.

      Clothing Stores

      Lyla

      4.0

      Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, 227-A, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

      image-map-default

      Anokhi

      The Anokhi store stocks a beautiful range of block-printed kurtas, tops, anarkalis, and even dupattas. We love how everything is made out of cotton/linen, and other comfy fabrics.

      Recommended for: printed long kurtas.

      Boutiques

      Anokhi

      4.2

      Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, S-230, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

      image-map-default

      Dukaan

      This cosy store stocks a wide range of earthy accessories. So, drop by Dukaan to complete your outfit!

      Recommended for: fancy stoles, ethnic jewels and footwear.

      Clothing Stores

      Dukaan

      Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

      image-map-default

      Fabindia

      If you enter the Fabindia store, I'm sure you won't leave empty-handed. Their prints look good on everybody!

      Recommended for: comfortable, printed bottoms and tops.

      Clothing Stores

      Fabindia

      4.2

      Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, 219, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

      image-map-default

      Satya Paul

      Have a fancy wedding to attend? Satya Paul will be perfect store to score some beautiful outfits from!

      Recommended for: Saris and accessories.

      Clothing Stores

      Satya Paul

      4.3

      Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 228, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

      image-map-default

      Neeru

      The Neeru store is great if you're looking for semi-formal wear. They have an extensive range of silk saris that are absolutely beautiful.

      Recommended for: ehtnic wear and silk saris.

      Clothing Stores

      Neeru's

      3.9

      Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

      image-map-default

      Biba

      I remember shopping at Biba with my mother, and since then, it's been a brand that I trust a lot for cute kurtis and tops.

      Recommended for: ethnic wear.

      Clothing Stores

      Biba

      3.8

      Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

      image-map-default

      Trends

      From comfy tops to fashionable bottoms, Trends has it all!

      Recommended for: everyday casual wear and semi-formal wear.

      Clothing Stores

      Trends

      4.2

      Ambience Mall, GF-39, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

      image-map-default

      Levi's

      If you're looking for good quality jeans, or even jackets, then you should definitely hit up the Levi's store.

      Recommended for: denims.

      Clothing Stores

      Levi's

      4.2

      Ambience Mall, 1st Floor, 115, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

      image-map-default