Grab A Bite At These Eateries

Planning to go shopping or out for a family dinner? These restaurants at Ambience Mall are worth dropping by. Choose from a wide range of Indian, Italian, Mughlai, Asian, and European food here.
Or just get cotton candy; they're delicious too!
If you drool over the thought of eating a juicy, meaty burger, cheesy pasta and pizza options, or are a big fan of cheese fondue, book a table at the Cafe Delhi Heights. They also have an impressive vegan menu!
Recommended for: burgers and mocktails.
Jamie's Pizzeria is perfect if you're looking for a fresh pizza and ginger beer fix.
Recommended for: Pizza and chicken BBQ wings.
I personally, am a big fan of North Indian food that's cooked to perfection. The Dhaba offers desi food and a good vibe without compromising on the quality.
Recommended for: Casual North Indian cuisine (Balti meat, mirch paratha are a must-try).
Craving for some pan Asian food? Mamagoto is where you should head.
Recommended for: sushi and Pad Thai noodles.
Let's just say that if you haven't tried their Spanish latte yet, you're missing out! The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Café is also perfect for a quick work meeting or even for a simple date.
Recommended for: Their coffee options
AM PM not only has a great music selection, but also serves delicious food (try their carbonara) and cocktails to make everything even better.
Recommended for: Their pasta options and cocktails
If you're craving the good, greasy, and meaty (and cheesy) kind of junk food, Taco Bell is always a good option. Plus, some Mexican fast food always makes for a perfect lunch!
Recommended for: Tacos
Tired of all the walking? Take a break and treat yourself with a refreshing smoothie at this outlet.
Recommended for: Smoothies and sandwiches.
God bless 'em buckets! They can turn a day around like nothing else. Plus, if you are super hungry, dropping by KFC is always a good idea.
Recommended for: Fried chicken and zinger
If you're craving that hot coffee, Costa Coffee offers the perfect cup. Don't forget to enjoy it with a side of blueberry muffin.
Recommended for: coffee and muffins.
Remember being the cool kid who threw their birthday bash at Pizza Hut? You can still be that, 'cos pizzas and garlic breads here will always be a big hit!
Recommended for: Their garlic bread, pizza, and a dose of nostalgia
Drop by this kiosk to get an assortment of breads, muffins, and quick bites. We've heard that they have some delicious pastries to offer too.
Recommended for: Baked items and quick bites.
Haldirams has been a classic family restaurant since ages! Can't not love their chhole bhature.
Recommended for: North-Indian cuisine.
Enjoy some steamy rassam and idlis, with a modern twist here at Zambar. They do authentic South Indian cuisine from across states like Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mangalore really well!
Recommended for: South Indian cuisine and filter kaapi
At the mall with your fam? Manbhavan has something for every one.
Recommended for: thalis.
* Floats in the air like Tom tracing a sizzlin' dish* When you're in the mood for sizzlers, there's really no better place than Gola Sizzlers.
Recommended for: sizzlers.
Feel like a kid again and get one of Fluffie Candies' cotton candy options.
Recommended for: Their variety of cotton candy options.
Mainland China never fails to impress, so head to Asia Kitchen for a good time and oodles of noodles.
Recommended for: sushi and dumplings.
Dine at Indishh to mix things up a little. A fun BBQ night never hurts anybody.
Recommended for: shawarmas and desserts.
Out with your buddies? Hog on a slice (or two) of pizza at Pizza Express!
Recommended for: pizzas and cheesecake.
Head to Asia Seven for an authentic Asian dining experience.
Recommended for: ramen and mango ice cream.
Eating out with your family? Take them here!
Recommended for: North Indian and Mughlai cuisine.
Grab a hot chocolate, croissants, and danish at Paul Bakery. Craving Avo On Toast? They've got that too.
Recommended for: authentic European breakfast.
If you just can't decide on what to eat and where to eat, get yourself a table in the food court.
Binge on some burgers at Carl's Jr., order a pizza at Chicago Pizza/Pino's, or enjoy Indian cuisine with the fam at Moti Mahal Deluxe or Street Foods by Punjab Grill. If you want something light to munch on, order from Naashto or Pita Pit. The food court has plenty of more options to choose from for Chinese, Mexican, and regional cuisines as well.
Make sure that you end your meal with some creamy Häagen-Dazs', Cold Stone's, or McDonald's ice-creams!
