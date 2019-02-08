Breakfast Dates Are The Best Dates

Casual Dining

The All American Diner

Lodhi Colony, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

India Habitat Centre, Ground Floor, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

American Diner is All in all a perfect place to have breakfast. The ambience was just like wow! Great menu. Even better food. Opens at 7 am and is mostly full by 8 am. There is outdoor seating available which makes it perfect for a breakfast date.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing. Everything was just perfect!! Yay!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Big Group, Kids

