American Diner is All in all a perfect place to have breakfast. The ambience was just like wow! Great menu. Even better food. Opens at 7 am and is mostly full by 8 am. There is outdoor seating available which makes it perfect for a breakfast date.
Breakfast Dates Are The Best Dates
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Nearest Metro Station: JORBAGH
Nothing. Everything was just perfect!! Yay!
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae, Family, Big Group, Kids
