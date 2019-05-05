Head To Sazerac To Enjoy The Amazing Delights In Delhi

Sazerac is a lovely place to hang around and to get quick bites. We ordered peach tea followed by Chicken Tacos served in soft shell corn taco, refried beans and onion quesadilla topped with Monterey jack cheese, in salad pear, and the starters ended with queso bowl with chicken - it was fully loaded. We couldn't resist ourselves from ordering the pizza - once we were made aware that they have a wood fired pizza. We tried there thin crust smoked chicken pizza which was different and nice. Opting for the vegetarian main - tried the beetroot and goat cheese burger with Cajun spice onion rings and danish blue. In the end, the dessert- 90% Manjari chocolate bomb - would make anyone who doesn't like chocolate (if there is any) a believer. And the waffles - served with hot chocolate sauce, maple syrup, and blueberry compote was one of the best waffle I have tried so far. so this place and especially the dessert is highly recommended!