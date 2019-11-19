Gurgaon, Peeps! Ampm Cafe Just Launched Its Outlet In Cyber Hub!

I have visited the AMPM Cafe in Galleria market and ambience mall a couple of times and I was so happy to see this outlet in Cyber Hub. If you are looking for some good music and good food post work then this is the place. They have a huge menu with a variety of Indian, oriental, middle-eastern, burgers, wraps, pizza, pasta and so much more. You definitely need to visit this place a couple of times to decide what you love the most! I tried out the chicken parmigiana, pizza and a customized pasta. Chicken Parmigiana is a must try if you are a spaghetti lover and chicken lover. There is a lot to explore so do visit this place when in Cyber Hub.