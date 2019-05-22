This New Hot Place In Safdarjung Does Some Amazing Beer Cocktails

We were invited to a tasting at the New hot place in town. They have tried and most of it successfully so to differentiate themselves from the riff-raff. Antidot Waterbar Cafe has launched a new concept of Beer cocktails which were really refreshing and unique. There was an orange combination which was really good and the beer bomb which was with Jager was impressive. There was a set tasting menu with veg and non-veg starters. The chicken nuggets were meaty and crisp. The canapes with a perfectly toasted base with an intense chicken pate were the star of the evening. The chicken and soya dimsums were delicious as well. The whiskey and vodka cocktails were innovative and the bartender kept our palate on its toes trying to guess what was coming next. The pièce de résistance was the ambience of the place which as we were told was completely hand painted with countless hours of manual labour and artists who came from London to paint the amazing murals. It is a must see and a sight for sore eyes. Their rooftop is also another highlight, very few places in Delhi still have a rooftop space and their waterbar theme really would put a nice twist to your evening.