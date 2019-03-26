This Place Serves Some Appetizing Sushi And Dim Sum! Check It Out ASAP

An evening at PAPAYA, their space is very inviting. We had heard of their food, however, their drinks were amazing too!! We availed their unlimited sushi & dim sum menu. Their Sushi was great and so were their mushroom bombs & dim sum. The presentation was super. Total thumbs up!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Service could have been better!
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
