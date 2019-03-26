This Place Serves Some Appetizing Sushi And Dim Sum! Check It Out ASAP

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Pa Pa Ya

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Select Citywalk, Level 4, A-3, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

An evening at PAPAYA, their space is very inviting. We had heard of their food, however, their drinks were amazing too!! We availed their unlimited sushi & dim sum menu. Their Sushi was great and so were their mushroom bombs & dim sum. The presentation was super. Total thumbs up!

What Could Be Better?

Service could have been better!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Casual Dining

Pa Pa Ya

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Select Citywalk, Level 4, A-3, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default