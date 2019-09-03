An Incredible Place For Fine Dining With Family & Friends In Noida

Go Dine Restaurant is recently launched in sector-18, Noida near to the Indian bank. I went to this place for dinner. This place is categorized on three floors (Ground, 1st and 2nd floor). The ground floor is more like a takeaway option, so we made ourselves comfortable on the 1st floor. The ambience of this place was mild and very emergent. There was a glass present on both the floors which provides the view of sector-18. The staff of this place was very polite and great in their services. Before coming to this place we had some of the street food but still, we had: 🔸Blueberry N Mint smoothie bowl: This was served in a cute small bowl. It was more like a custard consistency. The taste of this smoothie was incredible. 🔹Kiwi lassi: This is the innovation to a lassi, they added kiwi syrup to the lassi. It tasted great though. 🔸Tandoori chicken pizza: The pizza had a thin base and had lots of chicken pieces all over the pizza. 🔹Chicken Hakka noodles🍝: The noodles were great and had amazing flavour. It had small cubes of chicken and innovation of omelette along with the noodles and chicken. 🔸Chili chicken: The serving of chili chicken was in a small frypan with the drizzling of spring onions over it. The pieces were very soft and had a good taste. 🔹Pani puri: There was a portion of the menu they're offering is "Mumbai Chat" which attracted me primarily. They served pani-puri (6) with two types of water (Sweet-Orange and Spicy-Green). In dessert, we had Double chocolate mousse♥️ (₹180/-). This was served in a glass and had two layers. The top layer was made from chocolate powder and the lower layer had an amazing creamy texture which melted in the mouth in every bite of it. This wasn't too sweet and we really loved it🤤.