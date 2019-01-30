A Perfect Itinerary For Your Next Trip To Jaipur!

An architectural marvel, adorning spectacular palaces, forts and museums with a rich history and a culture which welcomes everyone with an open heart- such is the beauty of Jaipur. The best time to visit Jaipur is in the months of December to February when the temperature ranges from 25°c to 30°c. To avoid the hustle & bustle of tourists we decided to visit Jaipur in the month of September. To our astonishment, we crossed paths with many tourists even in this lean period. Even though we were visiting the Pink City for a short duration, our agenda was to cover all touristy places and spot hidden gems of the city. The weather Gods blessed us with pleasant weather throughout our stay. It was windy & cloudy but luckily it did not pour down. Travel: Jaipur is roughly 4 hours away from Delhi and there are several modes of transportation to reach this city such as Trains, Buses/Volvos, Cabs, etc. To reach Jaipur, we booked a Train- Ajmer Shatabdi which starts from New Delhi at 6:50 am and reaches Jaipur city at sharp 11 am. On our way back to Delhi, we booked a super luxury Volvo which was equally comfortable. These buses leave at a frequency of every 30-45 minutes from Jaipur. You can book Volvo tickets from RSRTC website as well. Accommodation: During our visit to Jaipur, we had set aside a 'not-so-luxurious' budget for our stay in the city. While searching various websites for a decent hotel, we stumbled upon a jackpot deal on MakeMyTrip and immediately booked hotel 'Leisure Inn Grand- Chanakya' which is a 4star hotel, situated on MI road and a mere 20 minutes drive from the railway station. The hotel was constructed in the year 2013 and has compact guest friendly rooms, spa services and amiable & efficient staff who work round the clock to make your stay comfortable in every way possible. The hotel also hosts the guests of 'The Chanakya' restaurant which serves delicious food and is a popular choice among locals. There is another rooftop bar named 'The Night Jar' which had opened up a week before we checked in, i.e., end of August,18. With a live band playing soulful music, this spacious rooftop bar has beautiful interiors, making you want to end your nights at this place. Even if you do not plan to stay in this hotel, we would still recommend you to pay a visit to the Chanakya restaurant for sumptuous food and the Night Jar for your party nights. If you do not have a budget constraint, then we recommend Fairmont hotel for the luxurious and out of the world experience. Itinerary: Our itinerary covered the following places in a span of 2.5 days. Amer Fort: Amer Fort should be on every traveller's list. Your visit to Jaipur is incomplete without visiting Amer Fort. Be it a spectacular view of Jannat (a garden in Amer Fort) or the reflections in Sheesh Mahal (which will take you back to the Mughal-e-Azam era), the beauty of this place will leave you spellbound. Nahargarh Fort You can club your visit to Nahargarh Fort with Amer Fort as they are relatively close to each other. The beauty of this fort is that it offers a spectacular aerial view of the Jaipur city. Choki Dhani Chowki Dhani is a resort to attract tourists and give them a glimpse of Rajasthani culture. From dance performances to magic shows, from camel & elephant rides to an old-school gaming zone, from applying henna (mehendi) on hands to shopping the local handicrafts, this place is bound to keep you entertained. Their major attraction is their sumptuous Rajasthani Thali (food) though. City Palace City Palace will transport you to the by-gone era. The display of the king's throne, the collection of old coins and the marvellous architecture will leave you craving for a royal lifestyle. A portion of the City Palace still belongs to the royal family in which they currently reside. Hawa Mahal With colourful glass windows & jharokhas, Hawa Mahal stands tall with pride in the city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The architectural marvel constructed of red and pink sandstone was constructed in the year 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh. During that time the Purdah System was religiously followed by women. Hawa Mahal helped women of the Royal Family to watch processions & celebrations from over 900 windows of this five-storeyed building. It also acted as a natural air-conditioner during hot summer months and brought relief to the heat-stricken members of the family. There are many cafes/ shops right across the street from where you can get a perfect shot of this beautiful monument. Pro-tip: We suggest you reach here early morning when the shops are still closed to get a perfect shot without the hustle and bustle of tourists from across the street. Albert Museum If you have a knack for understanding the rulers of the past and historical Armour & instruments interest you, then this is the right place for you. Jal Mahal Constructed in the middle of the Man Sagar Lake (an artificial lake), Jal Mahal is a 5 storeyed palace whose 2-3 floors are submerged in water for the major part of the year. Entry is not allowed inside this palace from the past few years but you can admire this beauty from the various tourist points around the palace. Step- Well The shooting of the famous Bollywood song "Masti ki pathshala" starring Amir Khan from the movie Rang De Basanti was shot here. You can plan a stop-over at this place while on your way to Nahargarh Fort. Don't forget to spot beautiful dancing peacocks on your way. Places to eat: We tried out the below-mentioned eateries in Jaipur. The list includes places that we liked eating at and also places that did not meet our expectations. Tapri:- Starting with our most favourite eating joint in Jaipur. We loved the ambience & the vibe of this place. Recommended for breakfast options and evening snacks. If your visit is blessed by the weather gods then do try to grab a table on their terrace. 1135AD:- Sharing its boundary wall with Amer Fort, this place is what dining like royalty feels like. With beautiful interiors and décor that matches with the architecture of the palace and well-trained staff serving delicious food. This place screams luxury from every corner. Niros:- This is one of the oldest restaurants of Jaipur. Head to this place for delicious Laal Maas. Pro-tip: Ask them to serve you local style Laal Maas which is comparatively spicier than their normal one. Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar (LMB):- Situated at the prime location in Jaipur, i.e., on the streets of Johari Bazaar, this place serves delicious local vegetarian cuisine. We tried out their Paneer lababdar, Naan, sweet lassi and of course Ghewar. The meal was delicious but we felt that this place is a little over-hyped as we went there with great expectations. And if you are here during lunch hours, get ready to wait in queue and share table with strangers as this place is crowded by locals and tourists by this time. Fumo Attico: One of the few party destinations in Jaipur. This place is located in a corporate building and difficult to trace but once you reach here you are sure to have a good time. Lassiwala & Kachori:- Looking for good roadside food options then this is the place to be. Lassiwala on MI Road near Panch Batti serves affordable yet delicious lassi's and we bet that you just can't stop at one. There is also an un-named Kachoriwala right across the street and serves delicious hot Kachoris. Chowki Dhani:- Known for it's larger than life Rajasthani Thalis, Chowki Dhani serves delicious local cuisines. You might get tired of eating the food but the staff here will never get tired of serving the same here. https://www.instagram.com/p/BnydO_GH7D7/ Places to shop: Bapu Bazaar:- A huge market which is a part of the old city is a perfect place to buy local handicrafts, tie & dye dupattas, bed-sheets, accessories, juttis, etc. If you don't mind spending hours bargaining with the vendors then this place is like paradise for you Emporium:- If you do not want to get into the hassle of bargaining then Emporium is the right place for you. Situated right next to LMB, this place has a shady entrance but once you enter inside, you will find a variety of kurtas, bed-sheets, dupattas, home-décor, etc. all under one roof and that too at fixed & reasonable rates. Gulab Chand:- One of the best-kept secrets of Jaipur is Gulab Chand. They sell quality fabrics, home linen, women as well as men apparels. We purchased beautiful dohars, suits, kurtas and Jaipuri block printed Nehru Jackets for both genders from here. One of their stores is situated right across Raj Mandir so it is quite easy to locate. Chowki Dhani:- Famous for its cultural events and sumptuous Rajasthani Thali, this place also sells beautifully carved local handicrafts. A small shop inside Chowki Dhani sells eye-catchy and reasonably priced mud utensils. Do check it out. Hope these recommendations and suggestions helped you in planning your Jaipur trip better.