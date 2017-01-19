Anatomy: The City's Latest Lifestyle Fitness Spot We're Digging

Spread across five floors and nearly 21,000 sq.ft, Anatomy, the new lifestyle fitness space in S.D.A, is creating ripples with their top-notch interiors, attention to detail and quality equipment. The best part? It’s not as expensive as it sounds!
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Rid That Gu{il}t
In case you’re wondering when to start the very healthy lifestyle you had envisioned, this space will help you decide that in a jiffy. The three floors are well crafted with some super trendy new equipment in place.
Apart from the usual cardio, strength and functional training, they also have a raw functional training section called Blackbox, yoga, zumba and first ever virtual-reality spin class.
To beat the fatigue after a good workout, they also have a salon on the ground floor to spoil you silly.
Equipped To Handle This?
It’s heaven for any gym freak who loves a full body work out. Our first stop was at the BlackBox raw functional training launch on the third floor. Using various techniques for some energy movements, they focus mostly on strengthening the body. They also have a functional 23-feet climbing wall; the first of its kind in South Delhi.
You certainly get to test your mettle with their intensive weight and circuit training. Some hardcore equipment to try are the the Artis Vario {their fancy treadmill in layman terms} and the upright bike. Both these machines have crazy virtual reality screens that can make your workout more fun and immersive.
On a separate note, we absolutely loved the skill mill. It’s first of its kind in the city, and allows athletes to improve their power, strength and stamina while manually accelerating the machine.
If You Can’t Beat ‘Em, Join ‘Em
These guys are super helpful and very enthusiastic about fitness in general; we felt a genuine concern about our fitness habits listening to them.
So We’re Saying…
What’re you waiting for? It’s time to get fitter!
