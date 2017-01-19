Anatomy: The City's Latest Lifestyle Fitness Spot We're Digging

In case you’re wondering when to start the very healthy lifestyle you had envisioned, this space will help you decide that in a jiffy. The three floors are well crafted with some super trendy new equipment in place.

Apart from the usual cardio, strength and functional training, they also have a raw functional training section called Blackbox, yoga, zumba and first ever virtual-reality spin class.

To beat the fatigue after a good workout, they also have a salon on the ground floor to spoil you silly.